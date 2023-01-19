Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

'I'm not a beaten man' - Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he does not need assurances from the club's hierarchy about his future amid a poor run.

Goodwin's side were thrashed 5-0 by Hearts on Wednesday night and have won just once in their last eight matches.

Aberdeen, who sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, have lost 11 of their 22 league games and have the second-worst defensive record.

"I don't need any assurances," Goodwin said.

"I was brought in here to do a job, they knew the significant changes that needed to be made, we just need that little bit of time to make sure that we get things to where they need to be.

"Excluding the previous appointment before me [Stephen Glass], it was a club of real stability that backed their managers and gave their managers time to make the significant changes required to bring the success."

Next up for Aberdeen is a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie away to sixth-tier side Darvel on Monday, before a league visit to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

Speaking at a press conference, Goodwin confirmed he has a previously scheduled meeting with club chairman Dave Cormack later on Thursday, and expects the result at Tynecastle on Wednesday will be discussed.

"Wholeheartedly I still believe I am the man for the job," the Irishman, who has been in charge for 11 months, added.

"Like a lot of big teams out there sometimes you go through a transition period and I think that is where we are at right now.

"We made significant changes in the summer, I always said it is never an easy or quick process -sometimes things take time.

"But I have been in the game long enough, I know how football works, we all do. It is a results-driven business.

"I can assure the supporters of Aberdeen, whatever their thoughts are on me at the moment, I can promise them I am working as hard as I possibly can day in, day out, 24/7, along with my staff, to ensure that we get this right."