Ramirez scored once in his two appearances for his country in 2019

Christian Ramirez will join MLS side Columbus Crew after Aberdeen accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker.

The 31-year-old arrived at Pittodrie in June 2021 on a two-year deal and scored on his debut against BK Hacken.

The ex-United States forward scored 18 goals in 60 appearances for the Dons.

"At his age Christian wants to play regular first-team football and the opportunity to return closer to home meant this was a prospect he was eager to pursue," said Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

"There is no doubt Christian had a positive impact during his time at Pittodrie and I thank him for his efforts."

Ramirez scored 16 goals last season but has been given few opportunities this term.

"I want to thank everyone in Aberdeen, the fantastic supporters and those behind the scenes, for allowing me to be part of such a historic club," he said.

"I wish everyone connected with the Dons the best of luck in the coming years, which I hope will be filled with great success."

