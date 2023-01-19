Cardiff City recall defender Mark McGuinness from Owls loan
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Defender Mark McGuinness has returned to Championship strugglers Cardiff City from his loan spell at League One promotion challengers Sheffield Wednesday.
He went to the Owls on a season-long loan but the Bluebirds have acted on their right to recall him early.
McGuinness, 22, has made 23 Sheffield Wednesday appearances.
He is immediately available for Cardiff, who host Millwall on Saturday, 21 January.