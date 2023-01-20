Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth have appointed Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho as their new head coach on a "long-term contract".

It is the 36-year-old's first managerial role since gaining his pro-licence last year.

The appointment comes after Portsmouth sacked former head coach Danny Cowley on 2 January following a run of nine League One games without a win.

Ex-Burton, Stevenage, Wycombe and Brentford defender Mousinho made eight appearances for Oxford this season.

"The club and I are share similar ambitions and we're focused on delivering the short and long-term success that the supporters here deserve," Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"After meeting with Andrew Cullen (chief executive) and Richard Hughes (sporting director), I really bought into the process and am pleased that the club have also bought into me, giving me this fantastic opportunity.

"I want our team to play on the front foot, with aggressive and attacking football that will win games and entertain the fans."

Lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman and goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo will support Mousinho for Pompey's game with Exeter City at Fratton Park on Saturday.

