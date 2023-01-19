Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Joe Garner scored 19 goals in 53 appearances across a loan and permanent spell with Carlisle United during 2006-07 and 2007-08

Carlisle United have signed striker Joe Garner from League One side Fleetwood Town on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old previously played for Carlisle during a loan spell from Blackburn Rovers in January 2007.

He joined the Cumbrians for a club record fee of £140,000 that year, scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest.

"He's a great addition to the squad," boss Paul Simpson said.

"I think he'll be a really good person and character to have in the dressing room because he drives standards on and off the grass.

"I'm sure our supporters will be delighted to see him back."

Garner also had a loan spell with Carlisle in the 2012-13 season, scoring eight times in 18 matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.