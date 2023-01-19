Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Oxford United player coach John Mousinho (centre) has all of his coaching badges

Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho is a serious contender for Portsmouth's head coach vacancy, BBC Radio Solent reports.

Pompey sacked Danny Cowley on 2 January after a run of nine League One games without a win left them nine points from the play-off places.

His brother and assistant Nicky also left after 22 months at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have lost all three of their games since their departure, under interim boss Simon Bassey.

When the Cowleys departed, Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen told BBC Radio Solent they would be patient in their search for a replacement but wanted someone in quickly.

Portsmouth have remained tight-lipped about who might fill the role but Mousinho's name has now entered the mix of potential candidates.

The 36-year-old is still playing for the U's side but has only made a handful of appearances for them this season.

'Many supporters want an experienced man'

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andrew Moon

Whenever you give someone their first break into football management it's always a bit of gamble.

Portsmouth have been completely silent throughout the search for a head coach but all the sources I've spoken to have pointed towards them wanting a young, ambitious coach, happy to work under a sporting director rather than being your traditional lower league "manager".

John Mousinho has all of his coaching badges and by all accounts is an impressive public speaker so clearly ticks those boxes, and looks to have emerged from a very thorough recruitment process.

But many supporters wanted an experienced man to take over from Danny Cowley because, quite frankly, they are sick of being in League One - promotion this season already looks a long shot.

Mousinho would take over a talented squad but one that has only managed 10 points from the past 14 matches and the timing of his arrival will mean only limited opportunities on the training pitch before and during three matches in eight days.

The owners will need to make it clear exactly what the season objectives are.

Portsmouth have certainly taken their time to find their new head coach.

Chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Richard Hughes will hope this left-field appointment is the correct one.