Foxes 'understand frustration' of fans - Thomas

Defender Luke Thomas has apologised to Leicester City fans for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest, and insists the Foxes "have the determination" to turn their season around.

The 2-0 derby defeat extended Leicester's Premier League losing run to four games, dropping them to 15th.

Thomas, 21, said he was especially "devastated" by the loss as someone who grew up supporting the club.

"No-one wants to lose to their local rivals," he said.

"For the fans it was a difficult one to take and we apologise to them because we weren't good on the day at all.

"I know what the rivalry means to fans. I was a Leicester fan when I was young, I used to go to games quite a lot myself.

"I know Forest against Leicester is a massive game. We always want to win those games, and know the fans hate losing them.

"It's a hard one to take, especially for me as a Leicester fan - I was devastated."

It was the second time Leicester have endured defeat at the City Ground in as many years, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by the Reds when they were still a Championship club last season.

England Under-21 international Thomas started both those games, but was an unused substitute when Brendan Rodgers' side beat Forest 4-0 at the King Power Stadium in October.

That win was their first of the season after a seven-game winless start to their league campaign and signalled an upturn in form for the Foxes, winning six and losing just two of their next nine games in all competitions before Christmas.

Defeat at Forest, to leave Leicester just two points above the relegation spots, was their fifth in six games in all competitions and has raised the level of dissatisfaction in a side that won the FA Cup in 2021, having claimed the Premier League title against the odds just five seasons earlier.

Leicester next face Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the league on Saturday.

"We understand the frustrations of the supporters," Thomas told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We have high expectations because of how we have been doing over the past few seasons. And if we are not living up to that we are going to get criticism.

"I know we have the determination to turn things around. We are not even halfway through the season yet.

"It's just about getting that win on the board. Once we get that, the results will come for us."