Taylor spent three years at Hofstra University in the US before moving to Los Angeles to play for Angel City

Liverpool have signed midfielder Miri Taylor from Angel City.

The 22-year-old spent one season with the NWSL side, where she made 11 appearances.

"When I went to America, I always imagined coming back to the WSL - that was always my dream, to play football in England at the highest level I can," Taylor said.

Taylor was selected by Angel City in the 2022 draft after coming through the ranks at Chelsea.

She made her senior debut for the Blues at 16-years-old before spending a season on loan with Arsenal then moving to Hofstra University in New York.

The Gillingham-born player, who can play in midfield or any of the three forward roles, said it is a "dream come true" to return to her native England.

"My mum is a massive Liverpool fan so just for her it's amazing to be here and I'm really excited to get started. To come home and play in the WSL is always something I've wanted to do," she said.

"I really hope for Liverpool I can be someone very dependable and reliable, a good centre midfielder who will break up play, get involved, be physical and counter quickly, be a bit of a leader in the middle, assist and score."

Liverpool boss Matt Beard said: "We're absolutely delighted to bring Miri to Liverpool. She will add real versatility to the squad, technically she's a very gifted player and a season in the NWSL last year has given her experience of a physical, transitional league as well."

Following the arrivals of Gemma Bonner, Sofie Lundgaard and Fuka Nagano, Taylor is the fourth signing of the January window for Beard, whose side are ninth in the WSL after 10 games.