Doug King's first press conference as Coventry City owner was done via a Zoom hook-up

New Coventry City majority owner Doug King says his number one priority is securing the Championship club's future at their rented CBS Arena home.

Speaking at his first date with the media since officially securing his 85% share in the club, he admitted the need for a new rental agreement with ground owners Frasers Group.

The current short-term arrangement expires at the end of this season.

"I'm very positive with the outlook for the situation," King told BBC CWR.

"We've certainly had some very loose conversations.

"It is only with us until the end of the season so it is right at the top of my list to focus on that.

"We want a strong relationship with Frasers Group. They're a very professional outfit. They understand sport. They have owned football clubs previously. They have a broad interest round the region and the stadium is a part of that."

King is yet to meet with Frasers Group owner Mike Ashley, but has had dealings with their chief executive Michael Murray.

After first agreeing to buy the club from previous owners SISU in November, King himself also made a late £25m bid to buy the stadium.

But, when the arena formally went into administration, it was ruled that Ashley's reported £17m deal - including a £1.2m exclusivity payment up front to help keep the ground open for the Sky Blues to play home games in - should be allowed to go ahead.

"I hadn't really thought it through before," King said. "They already had a preferred bidder. And the interim arrangement was probably sensible.

"I had to get in the door to an administration meeting I hadn't been invited to. But Frasers Group bought the stadium well, and they are putting it together. They remain separate ownerships."

King also stressed that staying put at the club's rented 18-year-old home is the priority - and not, for now at least, reactivating the plan to move across the city to a site on land owned by the University of Warwick, first mooted in 2020.

"I believe the club should be at the stadium for the foreseeable future," said King. "In today's world, a new stadium is a long way off.

"There's a lot of work that's been done on that project. It's not top of my radar right now. The reality is that it's something for the future, and the priority is the discussions we have with the Frasers Group."