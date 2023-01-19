Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Michael Mellon has represented Scotland at under-16 and under-17 level

Morecambe have signed striker Michael Mellon on loan from Championship side Burnley until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, son of Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon, signed his first professional contract in February 2022.

A Scotland youth international, he is yet to make a senior club appearance.

"I'm here to do a job and help the manager and the team any way I can. I can come in short, spin in behind and do whatever I can to score goals," he told the club website.

"I've done a couple of seasons with Burnley's under-18's and under-23's, and scored a fair few, so I'll be looking to do the same here at Morecambe between now and the end of the season."

Mellon joins with Morecambe 20th in the League One table but level on points with Cambridge in the drop zone, however Derek Adams' side have won their past three games.

