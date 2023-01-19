Nottingham Forest make move to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan until the end of the season.
A deal for the New Zealand international could go through in time for him to play against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Wood played a crucial part in Newcastle's relegation battle last season when he joined them from Burnley for £25m a year ago.
He has played 18 games for the Magpies this season, but only four starts.
Wood has also played once in the FA Cup and three times in the Carabao Cup, scoring three goals in his 22 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has been keen to add reinforcements in the January transfer window, despite their influx of new arrivals last summer when the club set a new British record by making 22 signings following their promotion to the Premier League.
They have signed midfielders Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa during the January transfer window.
Forest, who have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, are 13th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.
However, they have netted just 15 goals in 19 games, with only Wolves having a lower tally in front of goal.
- Visit our Nottingham Forest page for all the latest Reds news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Forest news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: Shut Up And Show More Football - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Nottingham Forest is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Forest - go straight to all the best content