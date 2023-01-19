Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Wood has scored three goals in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season

Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan until the end of the season.

A deal for the New Zealand international could go through in time for him to play against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Wood played a crucial part in Newcastle's relegation battle last season when he joined them from Burnley for £25m a year ago.

He has played 18 games for the Magpies this season, but only four starts.

Wood has also played once in the FA Cup and three times in the Carabao Cup, scoring three goals in his 22 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has been keen to add reinforcements in the January transfer window, despite their influx of new arrivals last summer when the club set a new British record by making 22 signings following their promotion to the Premier League.

They have signed midfielders Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa during the January transfer window.

Forest, who have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, are 13th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.

However, they have netted just 15 goals in 19 games, with only Wolves having a lower tally in front of goal.