Gillingham are bottom of League Two, three points from safety

League Two strugglers Gillingham have signed forward Jayden Clarke from non-league Dulwich Hamlet.

The 21-year-old scored six times in 26 appearances for the National League South club this season after joining from Hendon last summer.

Clarke, who had a spell in Tottenham Hotspur's academy as a youngster, becomes Gillingham's sixth signing of the January transfer window.

The terms of the transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.

"I've been working hard since I was a little kid to get a professional contract and it's finally here, and now I need to push on again," Clarke told the Dulwich Hamlet website. external-link

He is eligible to make his debut for the Gills at Colchester United on Saturday.

