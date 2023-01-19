Jayden Clarke: Gillingham sign forward from Dulwich Hamlet
Last updated on .From the section Gillingham
League Two strugglers Gillingham have signed forward Jayden Clarke from non-league Dulwich Hamlet.
The 21-year-old scored six times in 26 appearances for the National League South club this season after joining from Hendon last summer.
Clarke, who had a spell in Tottenham Hotspur's academy as a youngster, becomes Gillingham's sixth signing of the January transfer window.
The terms of the transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.
"I've been working hard since I was a little kid to get a professional contract and it's finally here, and now I need to push on again," Clarke told the Dulwich Hamlet website.
He is eligible to make his debut for the Gills at Colchester United on Saturday.
