Ayoub Assal scored 24 goals in 97 games for AFC Wimbledon after making his senior debut in 2019

Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season.

The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal's contract.

"It is always difficult when one of our own moves on and I would like to wish him well as he starts a new chapter," Dons chair Mick Buckley said. external-link

"It was always our plan to find a win-win exit deal for Ayoub during the summer transfer window to help fund a competitive budget for next season.

"Sadly, the buyout clause in his contract was activated, but happily it's a record transfer fee received by the club since we reformed back in 2002."

Assal, who is eligible to play for Morocco, was 17 when he made his first-team debut for AFC Wimbledon in November 2019.

In total, he scored 24 goals in 97 outings for the south-west London club.

