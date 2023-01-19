Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Victor Kristiansen made his debut for FC Copenhagen in 2020

Leicester City are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen.

Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international, who made 15 league appearances before the World Cup break.

Several long-term injuries, including left-back James Justin, have been a problem for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Rodgers says he expects to be active during the remainder of January after a torrid post-World Cup period, which has brought four successive defeats.

Leicester are 15th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.

Asked about Kristiansen - who mainly operates at left-back - during Thursday's news conference, Rodgers said: "If and when the club confirm the signing, then I'll speak on the player.

"We've been unlucky to lose two full-backs with Achilles problems, so that has left us with just two.

"It leaves you with players having to play almost every game."

