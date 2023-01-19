Close menu

Mick McCarthy: Blackpool appoint veteran boss until end of the season

Mick McCarthy left Cardiff City in October 2021 after a run of eight consecutive defeats
Blackpool have appointed ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new head coach until the end of the season.

The Seasiders, who are 23rd in the Championship, sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday after a run of one win in 11 league games.

McCarthy, 63, has been out of the game since leaving Cardiff by mutual consent in October 2021.

His first match in charge will be Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

McCarthy, who has also managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich in England, will be joined by long-serving assistant Terry Connor at Bloomfield Road.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game," McCarthy said.

"I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years."

Blackpool are three points adrift of safety and without a win in the Championship since beating Coventry on 29 October. They have only picked up four points from a possible 30 since then.

"From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead," chief executive Ben Mansford added.

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday."

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 17:50

    Blackpool don't have a bad squad. The previous manager didn't get the best out of them. I'm sure the freshness Mick will bring. Can only be positive. Good luck Mick. UTMP.

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:50

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Give me a minute……..

    😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 17:49

    Good luck Mick and welcome to Broomfield Road. All the very best. I thought Roy Keane was your assistant though lol 😂

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 17:48

    A good honest manager if theyve played bad hes honest enough to admit it rather than blame travel,tired,schedule etc good luck to him

  • Comment posted by mutts, today at 17:46

    Good choice, he might just rescue them.

  • Comment posted by deadeye, today at 17:45

    The irony being that, as manager of Blackpool, he'll probably send Cardiff down.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 17:44

    Great appointment. Don't expect Roy Keane to congratulate him.

  • Comment posted by McClelland, today at 17:44

    From Sunderland Supporters Everywhere....... All the Best Mick....Nice to see you back in Football...We need Characters like your good self!!!!

    Ha'way the Lads!!!

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 17:44

    He's not even from Blackpool!

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 17:46

      GC replied:
      Wonder why Mick was never up for the Barnsley job, or any of the Sheffield sides?

  • Comment posted by mr stealhammer, today at 17:44

    good luck mr McCarthy

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 17:43

    Perfect choice to steer them away from the relegation zone................... Maybe!!!

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:43

    In a close race he got the job by a nose

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 17:48

      wooden bollard replied:
      By a nose.... Not even close then

