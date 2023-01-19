Close menu

Mick McCarthy: Blackpool appoint veteran boss until end of the season

Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Mick McCarthy left Cardiff City in October 2021 after a run of eight consecutive defeats
Blackpool have appointed ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new head coach until the end of the season.

The Seasiders, who are 23rd in the Championship, sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday after a run of one win in 11 league games.

McCarthy, 63, has been out of the game since leaving Cardiff by mutual consent in October 2021.

His first match in charge will be Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

McCarthy, who has also managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich in England, will be joined by long-serving assistant Terry Connor at Bloomfield Road.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game," McCarthy said.

"I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years."

Blackpool are three points adrift of safety and without a win in the Championship since beating Coventry on 29 October. They have only picked up four points from a possible 30 since then.

"From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead," chief executive Ben Mansford added.

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday."

  • Comment posted by howard, today at 17:58

    Guess big Sam was busy

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 17:57

    I already knew about this appointment due to a ‘ careless whisper ‘

  • Comment posted by Is Fred the next Iniesta, today at 17:57

    Suggest Blackpool fans buy baseball caps, the ball will be in the air that much they’ll need them to protect their eyes from the sun.

  • Comment posted by Londoncelt, today at 17:56

    Why?

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 17:55

    As a Norwich fan I am so sorry.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 17:54

    😂

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 17:53

    get rid of one usless manager to bring in another one things arent going to change for blackpool

  • Comment posted by Skyblue86, today at 17:51

    Unbelievable choice, why sack a Manager then replace with McCarthy

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 17:51

    Great to see Mick back in the dugout!

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 17:51

    Best wishes to all Blackpool supporters as it won’t be pretty!

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 17:50

    Blackpool don't have a bad squad. The previous manager didn't get the best out of them. I'm sure the freshness Mick will bring. Can only be positive. Good luck Mick. UTMP.

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:50

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Give me a minute……..

    😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:50

    My dads 89 why not give him a go ? at least he has not failed at other clubs before, this same old manager routine is a joke !

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 17:57

      grizzle replied:
      😂🤣 Hopefully Palace end up in league with them 👊

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 17:49

    Good luck Mick and welcome to Broomfield Road. All the very best. I thought Roy Keane was your assistant though lol 😂

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 17:48

    A good honest manager if theyve played bad hes honest enough to admit it rather than blame travel,tired,schedule etc good luck to him

  • Comment posted by mutts, today at 17:46

    Good choice, he might just rescue them.

  • Comment posted by deadeye, today at 17:45

    The irony being that, as manager of Blackpool, he'll probably send Cardiff down.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 17:44

    Great appointment. Don't expect Roy Keane to congratulate him.

  • Comment posted by McClelland, today at 17:44

    From Sunderland Supporters Everywhere....... All the Best Mick....Nice to see you back in Football...We need Characters like your good self!!!!

    Ha'way the Lads!!!

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 17:57

      bbcwatcher replied:
      As a Norwich fan I can say that he did very well for Ipswich with very little money and he might be just what you need. On the other hand he ended up swearing at his fans so be careful.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 17:44

    He's not even from Blackpool!

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 17:46

      GC replied:
      Wonder why Mick was never up for the Barnsley job, or any of the Sheffield sides?

