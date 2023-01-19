Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Dapo Afolayan's final appearance for Bolton came in the 1-1 draw at Lincoln on 30 December

St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021.

St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a two-month break on Friday.

"He played a big part in our climb back up the league placings and created a lot of special memories," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

