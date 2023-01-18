Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are turning their attention away from Cho Gue-Sung - towards his fellow South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has rebuffed Swansea boss Russell Martin's suggestions that the Ibrox side have had a bid turned down for 22-year-old forward Morgan Whittaker. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is going nowhere amid rumours of interest from Japan and the US. (Daily Record) external-link

Monza, who were interested in Celtic's Josip Juranovic look set to sign right-back Pol Lirola on loan from Marseille instead. (Gianluca DiMarzio) external-link

Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Sunderland's Australian defender Bailey Wright. (Daily Record) external-link

Ryan Kent says he will be discussing his future at Rangers with boss Beale soon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian are in no rush to accept Blackburn's offer for Ryan Porteous with other clubs in the running for the Scotland defender - and are targeting a new signing in time to face Hearts. (The Scotsman) external-link

Midfielder Connor Ronan, a one-time target of both Aberdeen and Hearts after starring for St Mirren last season, is set for a permanent move to MLS. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen still have concerns over arrangements for away fans for next Monday's Scottish Cup tie at Darvel - but the hosts' chairman John Gall says he will "prove" the Dons could have had 800 more supporters at the game. (Press & Journal) external-link

In-form Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly - who has 15 goals in 20 games - has been attracting interest from "plenty of clubs", according to boss Brian Reid. (Daily Record) external-link