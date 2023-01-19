Danny Ings: West Ham in talks with Aston Villa over former Liverpool striker
West Ham have made a move to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings.
Only Wolves have scored fewer than West Ham's 15 goals this season and manager David Moyes is desperate to bring in someone to solve his side's goalscoring problems to propel them up the league.
The Hammers are now in talks for Ings, whose present deal at Villa expires in 2024, with a £12m fee being discussed.
The 30-year-old, who has won three England caps, has scored seven times in 21 appearances so far this season.
His six goals in the Premier League are one more than West Ham's main two forwards, Michail Antonio and £30.5m summer signing Gianluca Scamacca have managed between them this term.
Antonio and Scamacca both scored in a 3-1 win over Fulham on 9 October, but since then they have notched one more goal each, with West Ham having won only once in the league and slipping into the relegation zone.
Aside from an injury-marred spell at Liverpool, Ings has a consistent top-flight scoring record, averaging a goal every three games across his time at Burnley, Southampton and Villa, who he joined for £25m in 2021. He last started a Premier League game for Villa on 13 November at Brighton.
