David Amoo came off the bench to help knock Aston Villa out of the FA Cup on his final Stevenage appearance

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage's former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo.

The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday.

Amoo and fellow new signings James Beadle and Ryan Finnigan will all be in contention to make their Alex debut for Lee Bell's side.

Amoo began his professional career with Liverpool on 1 July, 2010, the same day Roy Hodgson was appointed manager at Anfield.

After Kenny Dalglish took charge the following January, he then made three loan moves to Milton Keynes Dons, Hull City and Bury in the space for 12 months before being signed by Graham Westley at Preston in July 2012.

He has since made moves to Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Partick Thistle, Cambridge United, John Askey's Vale and to Stevenage when Steve Evans signed him last summer.

Amoo was part of the Vale side that won promotion from League Two last season, scoring twice in 27 appearances, mostly from the bench.

Crewe's January window

