Scottish Cup fourth round Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV.

VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.

The ties at Celtic, St Johnstone and Hibernian must use it as they are televised games at top-flight grounds.

However, it need only be used at other Premiership stadiums if both clubs agree to share the cost or the home club pay to employ the system.

This mirrors the situation with the FA Cup in England.

That criteria will be the same in the last 16 and quarter-finals, with VAR used at both semi-finals and the final.