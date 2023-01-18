Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City have now won 11 of their past 12 matches

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup as Group B winners.

Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute.

City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.

Jodie Hutton's goal straight from a corner sealed a 1-0 victory for Bristol City at Lewes.

Liverpool take second place in the group and also go through to the quarter-finals where they will face West Ham.

The Hammers drew 0-0 with Brighton to secure top spot in Group C. The Seagulls then won the penalty shootout to secure the bonus point.

All quarter-final ties are scheduled for 25-26 January.

Women's League Cup quarter-finals:

Bristol City v Manchester City

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United