Celtic goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar kept a clean sheet to help her team to a point against Motherwell

Second-place Celtic missed the chance to move within three points of SWPL 1 leaders Glasgow City as their match with Motherwell ended goalless at Excelsior Stadium.

Glasgow City are now five points clear of Fran Alonso's team with both having played 14 games. Rangers, with a game in hand, are two points further back.

Hamilton's 4-0 win over Glasgow Women at New Douglas Park lifted them from 11th place to ninth, with Kirstie McIntosh, Josephine Giard, Morgan Hay and Lauren Evans the scorers.

Glasgow Women remain rooted to the foot of the table having lost all 14 of their matches this season.