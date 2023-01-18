Last updated on .From the section Crewe

New Crewe loan signing Ryan Finnigan has been included in Southampton's matchday squad this season

Crewe Alexandra have made two loan signings from Premier League clubs.

Brighton keeper James Beadle and Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan have both joined the League Two club for the rest of the season.

Finnigan, 19, who is yet to make his league debut, has made one first-team appearance - as a late substitute in the Saints' 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Shrewsbury two years ago.

England Under-19 international Beadle, 18, is yet to make his debut.

But he signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club earlier this week.

Beadle only joined the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee in January 2022 after coming through the academy with Charlton Athletic.

Both are expected to go straight into the Crewe squad to face Stockport County on Saturday.

The Alex are 17th in League Two, 11 points clear of trouble and 10 shy of a play-off place.

After suffering three straight defeats following the confirmation of Lee Bell's appointment as boss, they have turned the corner since the start of 2023 with a win and two draws.

