Tommy Leigh's extra-time penalty booked Accrington Stanley a fourth-round FA Cup tie with Premier League Leeds United as they defeated Boreham Wood.
Leigh scored right-footed after Shaun Whalley was fouled in the area to decide the delayed third-round replay.
League One side Accrington's win took them into the fourth round for only the fourth time in their history.
National League club Boreham Wood's best effort came with an acrobatic effort from Lee Ndlovu late on.
They exerted pressure in the second half of extra time but could not breach Accrington's defence.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was among the crowd, checking on his side's opponents on Saturday, but may feel confident after seeing a game with few shots on target.
Boreham Wood, who were looking to become the first non-league team to make the fourth round in successive seasons for 37 years, created little in the way of chances in normal time.
They only made it to extra time thanks to a dramatic save by Nathan Ashmore, who scooped Sean McConville's shot off the line from a free-kick four minutes from time.
Chances were at a premium in a game delayed by a week by freezing conditions in mid-January. The first half had only a single attempt on target, a Tyrone Marsh shot on target for the visitors.
It means Wrexham will be the only side outside the top four divisions in the fourth round, with the Welsh side hosting Sheffield United on Sunday.
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 40Savin
- 5Astley
- 12NottinghamSubstituted forLongeloat 34'minutes
- 34TharmeBooked at 32mins
- 22Martin
- 16Rodgers
- 6CoyleBooked at 120mins
- 4HamiltonSubstituted forPressleyat 90'minutes
- 11McConville
- 7WhalleySubstituted forWoodsat 120+1'minutes
- 8Leigh
Substitutes
- 1Jensen
- 14Longelo
- 17Nolan
- 20Pressley
- 21Perritt
- 39Woods
- 42Adekoya
- 43Pickles
- 50Fernandes
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ashmore
- 26AgbontohomaBooked at 81mins
- 22Coxe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 15LewisSubstituted forEsteves Sousaat 105'minutes
- 8Broadbent
- 5Evans
- 17PayneSubstituted forWilliamsat 110'minutes
- 7ReesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBruntat 64'minutes
- 9Ndlovu
- 10MarshBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 4Ricketts
- 11Newton
- 12Fyfield
- 18Williams
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 23Abayomi
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 1,940
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Second Half Extra Time ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Post update
Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Dan Martin.
Booking
Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
George Williams (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Dan Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Josh Woods replaces Shaun Whalley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Doug Tharme.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood).
Post update
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Williams (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Érico Sousa (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. George Williams replaces Jack Payne.
Post update
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Érico Sousa replaces Dennon Lewis.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Accrington Stanley 1, Boreham Wood 0.
I will certainly be cheering for you!
Accrington go from favourites to underdogs in this competition and maybe they'll pull off an upset.
Leeds will be happier going to Accrington than to Boreham Wood that's for sure.
On Stanley On