Tommy Leigh's extra-time penalty booked Accrington Stanley a fourth-round FA Cup tie with Premier League Leeds United as they defeated Boreham Wood.

Leigh scored right-footed after Shaun Whalley was fouled in the area to decide the delayed third-round replay.

League One side Accrington's win took them into the fourth round for only the fourth time in their history.

National League club Boreham Wood's best effort came with an acrobatic effort from Lee Ndlovu late on.

They exerted pressure in the second half of extra time but could not breach Accrington's defence.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was among the crowd, checking on his side's opponents on Saturday, but may feel confident after seeing a game with few shots on target.

Boreham Wood, who were looking to become the first non-league team to make the fourth round in successive seasons for 37 years, created little in the way of chances in normal time.

They only made it to extra time thanks to a dramatic save by Nathan Ashmore, who scooped Sean McConville's shot off the line from a free-kick four minutes from time.

Chances were at a premium in a game delayed by a week by freezing conditions in mid-January. The first half had only a single attempt on target, a Tyrone Marsh shot on target for the visitors.

It means Wrexham will be the only side outside the top four divisions in the fourth round, with the Welsh side hosting Sheffield United on Sunday.