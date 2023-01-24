Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
AccringtonAccrington Stanley1Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood AET: Tommy Leigh penalty earns hosts Leeds United tie

Last updated on .

Tommy Leigh's extra-time penalty booked Accrington Stanley a fourth-round FA Cup tie with Premier League Leeds United as they defeated Boreham Wood.

Leigh scored right-footed after Shaun Whalley was fouled in the area to decide the delayed third-round replay.

League One side Accrington's win took them into the fourth round for only the fourth time in their history.

National League club Boreham Wood's best effort came with an acrobatic effort from Lee Ndlovu late on.

They exerted pressure in the second half of extra time but could not breach Accrington's defence.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was among the crowd, checking on his side's opponents on Saturday, but may feel confident after seeing a game with few shots on target.

Boreham Wood, who were looking to become the first non-league team to make the fourth round in successive seasons for 37 years, created little in the way of chances in normal time.

They only made it to extra time thanks to a dramatic save by Nathan Ashmore, who scooped Sean McConville's shot off the line from a free-kick four minutes from time.

Chances were at a premium in a game delayed by a week by freezing conditions in mid-January. The first half had only a single attempt on target, a Tyrone Marsh shot on target for the visitors.

It means Wrexham will be the only side outside the top four divisions in the fourth round, with the Welsh side hosting Sheffield United on Sunday.

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Astley
  • 12NottinghamSubstituted forLongeloat 34'minutes
  • 34TharmeBooked at 32mins
  • 22Martin
  • 16Rodgers
  • 6CoyleBooked at 120mins
  • 4HamiltonSubstituted forPressleyat 90'minutes
  • 11McConville
  • 7WhalleySubstituted forWoodsat 120+1'minutes
  • 8Leigh

Substitutes

  • 1Jensen
  • 14Longelo
  • 17Nolan
  • 20Pressley
  • 21Perritt
  • 39Woods
  • 42Adekoya
  • 43Pickles
  • 50Fernandes

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 26AgbontohomaBooked at 81mins
  • 22Coxe
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 15LewisSubstituted forEsteves Sousaat 105'minutes
  • 8Broadbent
  • 5Evans
  • 17PayneSubstituted forWilliamsat 110'minutes
  • 7ReesBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBruntat 64'minutes
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 10MarshBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 11Newton
  • 12Fyfield
  • 18Williams
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 23Abayomi
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
1,940

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamBoreham Wood
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Boreham Wood 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Boreham Wood 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Dan Martin.

  4. Booking

    Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    George Williams (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Dan Martin.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Josh Woods replaces Shaun Whalley.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Doug Tharme.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood).

  12. Post update

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Williams (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Érico Sousa (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. George Williams replaces Jack Payne.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Érico Sousa replaces Dennon Lewis.

  20. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Accrington Stanley 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 23:37

    That’s guaranteed a nights sleep💤

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 23:35

    Accrington Stanley Vs Jessie's Leeds

  • Comment posted by Flowen, today at 23:33

    Woop Woop well done boys x

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 23:32

    Accrington Stanley are not a patch on Accrington FC. They were a proper club.

  • Comment posted by Yaknowimrite, today at 23:27

    Accrington Stanley ' WHO ARE THEY ' only older people will remember how their name became famous lol. I fear for Leeds though cos they have a terrible record in the FA cup against lower league teams.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 23:30

      Metro1962 replied:
      Leeds did okay against Cardiff scored 7 goals in all 😁

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 23:25

    Unlucky Wood. Bit shy in front of goal but threw everything up for the corners at then end to try and get to pens. Looking forward to another run next year.

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 23:17

    You will please a lot of people Accrington if you do beat Leeds.
    I will certainly be cheering for you!

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:13

    The folk who made the 'Accrington Stanley' advert could have teamed up with the 'Shake and Vac' folk. The world would have been their oyster.

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 23:31

      emma21 replied:
      Wasn't it an advert for milk? Exactly

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 23:09

    I love the FA Cup. Minnows against bigger teams. Accrington were a non-league side themselves not so long ago.

    Accrington go from favourites to underdogs in this competition and maybe they'll pull off an upset.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 23:09

    Sleepless nights ahead for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 23:24

      STEVO replied:
      As a Leeds fan from Accrington, I will have sleepless nights. Come on Leeds!! MOT

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 23:07

    Never heard of them.

    • Reply posted by Neilinabbey, today at 23:20

      Neilinabbey replied:
      I don't suppose they've heard of you either.

  • Comment posted by Neilinabbey, today at 23:04

    Knowing Leeds' record in the FA Cup, that's Stanley into the fifth round!

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 23:27

      Metro1962 replied:
      Leeds get more rest though.

  • Comment posted by Hope and glory, today at 23:03

    Penalty decides it, nothing between the sides.
    Leeds will be happier going to Accrington than to Boreham Wood that's for sure.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 23:02

    Leeds United have got themselves a Bostock Cup tie..

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, today at 23:02

    Boreham Wood would have caused an upset but it wasn’t their night. 😔

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:02

    Fond memories of simpler times, where TV ads didn't require you to have an A level in maths to evaluate different broadband deals, just 'drink more milk'.

  • Comment posted by FamousBlueAndWhiteHalves, today at 23:01

    Well done to John Coleman and his players . Good luck in the next round .

    On Stanley On

  • Comment posted by Tony Hovercraft, today at 22:59

    Proper football

  • Comment posted by MWO, today at 22:58

    Five bookings, I see. That sounds par for the course for a match involving Boreham Wood.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:57

    They get Leeds next on Saturday.

