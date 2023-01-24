Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
AccringtonAccrington Stanley0Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0

Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Astley
  • 12Nottingham
  • 34Tharme
  • 22Martin
  • 16Rodgers
  • 6Coyle
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConville
  • 7Whalley
  • 8Leigh

Substitutes

  • 1Jensen
  • 14Longelo
  • 17Nolan
  • 20Pressley
  • 21Perritt
  • 39Woods
  • 42Adekoya
  • 43Pickles
  • 50Fernandes

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 26Agbontohoma
  • 22Coxe
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 15Lewis
  • 8Broadbent
  • 5Evans
  • 17Payne
  • 7Rees
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 11Newton
  • 12Fyfield
  • 18Williams
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 23Abayomi
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamBoreham Wood
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Doug Tharme (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Evans.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Cameron Coxe (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Broadbent (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Ryan Astley.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by George Broadbent (Boreham Wood).

  11. Post update

    Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

