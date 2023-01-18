Livingston v Dundee United: Pitch inspection at 15:00 GMT
A pitch inspection at 15:00 GMT will determine whether Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game between Livingston and Dundee United will go ahead.
Livingston say the precautionary inspection is required because of "freezing conditions in West Lothian over the last few days".
They are fourth in the table before the game at Tony Macaroni Arena, with Dundee United third from bottom.
United won the teams' first league game this season at Tannadice in August.
They then defeated Livingston in the Scottish League Cup later that month at Tony Macaroni Arena.
