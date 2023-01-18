Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards praised the versatility of forward Cauley Woodrow following his goal-scoring contribution to their FA Cup replay win at Wigan.

The 28-year-old was making only his fifth start since joining the Hatters from Barnsley last summer.

And his second goal for the club levelled the tie before Elijah Adebayo added the winner in stoppage time.

"He's really intelligent. We can play him as a 9, a 10 and he plays a little bit in midfield as well," said Edwards.

"I don't want to do that often, but when we've got to try and go for a little bit more and get two forwards on the pitch, he's doing a really good job for us."

Luton paid an undisclosed fee for Woodrow, who then manager Nathan Jones - now at Southampton - described as a "marquee signing" for the club.

His involvement so far this season has been hampered by injury, with nine of his 11 league appearances coming from the bench.

But his goal against Wigan helped secure a home fourth-round tie against League Two side Grimsby Town on 28 January.

"He's been excellent in training and I thought he impacted the game really well, I thought he looked very sharp," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Luton will be back at Wigan on Saturday as they resume their push for the play-offs, which they reached last season.

"We want to stay humble," Edwards added.

"We come here in the league on Saturday and it'll probably be a different feel, so I just want to stay grounded and not get carried away [by the win]."