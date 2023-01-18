Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barry Cotter was a popular figure on loan to St Pats Athletic last season, scoring twice

Barnsley have signed defender Barry Cotter from League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old returns to the English league, having been with Ipswich Town's development squad for four years after moving from Limerick in January 2018.

Cotter has European and domestic experience with Rovers and with St Patrick's Athletic in Irish football.

"It's a great opportunity, I'm absolutely buzzing," Cotter said.

"I can't wait to hit the ground running. It's a huge club, there's great history."

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added."We look forward to seeing him work with Michael [Duff] and the staff out on the training pitch and wish him a warm welcome to the club."

