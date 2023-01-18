Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay (red shirts) are currently second to The New Saints in the Cymru Premier table

Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints will be away to Cardiff Met in their opening game of the Championship Conference on Saturday, 11 February.

Connah's Quay Nomads, currently second, will be at Newtown while Bala Town host Penybont on the same day.

In the opening round of fixtures in the Play-Off Conference, Caernarfon host Haverfordwest, Flint face Aberystwyth and Pontypridd play Airbus UK.

The Cymru Premier season ends on Saturday, 22 April.

The first phase of the season concludes on Saturday with the standings for the second phase having already been decided.

Reigning champions The New Saints are unbeaten so far this season and are 113 points clear at the top of the table.