David Walsh was injured in the 90th minute of Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh has been released from hospital after being injured in the closing stages of Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final.

Walsh, 20, collided with Larne's Thomas Maguire while challenging for the ball.

He was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he received stitches for facial injuries.

The game was blown up early as a goalless draw and Larne won 4-3 on penalties, with Chris Johns replacing Walsh for the delayed shootout.

"We can confirm that David Walsh has been released from hospital to continue his recovery from home," Linfield said.

"Everyone inside and outside the club will continue to keep David and our thoughts and prayers."

Walsh tweeted his thanks to everyone who had messaged him following the incident.

"Really appreciate it . Hopefully be back on the pitch soon," he said.