Watch: Larne make it three Shield wins in a row

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says his team are a "different animal" following Tuesday's County Antrim Shield victory over Linfield on penalties at Seaview.

Lynch's side won the trophy for a third consecutive year after a goalless draw.

The Inver Park men are also one point behind leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand in their hunt for a first Irish Premiership title.

"I hope this doesn't come back and bite me but they are a different animal, that bunch of boys," Lynch said.

"Tonight, in the first half, we showed the football we can play and this team is built like that, they can do both.

"When it is time to roll their sleeves up and fight, they will, and when it's time to get the ball down and play they will do that."

Larne's rise into the Irish League's elite has been well documented since businessman Kenny Bruce took over the club in 2018.

Lynch guided the club to the Championship title to earn promotion to the top tier the following year, and Larne have built towards an Irish Premiership title challenge while also winning the past three County Antrim Shields.

The 42-year-old added he hopes the Shield triumph can act as a springboard for more success and said "we want to win as many trophies as we can".

"We're delighted with our third one [Shield] but we now have to move on and challenge for bigger trophies," he added.

"I don't know if it puts us in a better position but it's not something we are going to shy away from talking about.

"We want to win an Irish League, we want to win Irish Cups. It's January, it's very early to talk about whether we will or whether we won't.

"I think we are good enough, I think we have a team that is good enough and we'll see where it takes us."

Larne celebrate winning the final on penalties

McClean red card spoilt the game

The final was decided on penalties following an injury to goalkeeper David Walsh close to the end of normal time.

Mark Randall scored the decisive kick as Larne went on to win 4-3 in the shootout and Lynch said it was "the right thing" to end the game early following Walsh's injury as snow descended on Seaview.

Prior to the stoppage, it had been a feisty game which saw Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean sent off while Blues manager David Healy and his assistant, Ross Oliver, were also dismissed by referee Shane Andrews.

"It was a bit unfortunate how the game finished but we're delighted to get the result in the end," said Lynch.

"To be honest, I thought it [McClean's red card] spoilt the game because I thought it was two good teams having a go at each other.

"Linfield had to change their tactics and got very defensive, and their game management was superb. They slowed it down and killed the rhythm of it.

"I thought we still had enough chances to win the game in 90 minutes and we probably just weren't clinical enough.

"Tonight was one of those games. It takes your mind off the league a little bit with the rigours and the pressure.

"It was a great atmosphere, great crowd and a perfect venue. Linfield are a top, top team and we knew it was going to be a tough game."