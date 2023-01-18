Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers face significant competition for Noah Sadiki, 18, with the Belgium Under-20 right-back also being chased by PSV Eindhoven and Lille. (Jeunes Footeux, in French) external-link

Ibrox manager Michael Beale is not interested in quick transfer fixes despite Rangers' injuries piling up. (The Herald) external-link

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo would have considered a move to Celtic or Rangers to further cement his Champions League legacy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has his work cut out to land £6m-rated Ardon Jashari this month as Celtic have been told Luzern do not want to sell the 20-year-old Switzerland playmaker in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Postecoglou says left-back Alexandro Bernabei has "real potential" and is convinced he will come good at Celtic. (The Herald) external-link

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes believes there is a place for former referees in the VAR room after being left unsatisfied in his search for answers over why his side were denied a penalty against Celtic at Hampden. (The Herald) external-link

Jonny Hayes says Aberdeen were already studying Hearts on the bus back from their League Cup semi-final defeat. (Press & Journal) external-link

Mark Birighitti admits his confidence was "shot" after conceding 11 goals in two games - leaving the Australian goalkeeper questioning his decision to fly halfway across the world to join Dundee United. (The Courier) external-link

East Kilbride boss Kevin Rutkiewicz has defended his handling of Motherwell loan player Logan Dunachie following criticism from Fir Park boss Steven Hammell. (Daily Record)

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen are in the market to replace Columbus Crew-bound Christian Ramirez. (Daily Record) external-link