National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:30ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Scunthorpe United

National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 22Arthur
  • 19Cooke
  • 16Keane
  • 3Senior
  • 20Gilmour
  • 17Harker
  • 5Debrah
  • 25Slew
  • 18Capello

Substitutes

  • Senior
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 14Hunter
  • 35Osawe

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Foster
  • 2Ogle
  • 3O'Malley
  • 20Wilson
  • 15Taft
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Pugh
  • 8Beestin

Substitutes

  • 10Hallam
  • 12Rowe
  • 28Gallimore
  • 37Poulter
  • 39Sellars-Fleming
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match details to follow.

Wednesday 25th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183365-3221
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
