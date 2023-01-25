FC Halifax Town v Scunthorpe United

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:30ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 22Arthur
- 19Cooke
- 16Keane
- 3Senior
- 20Gilmour
- 17Harker
- 5Debrah
- 25Slew
- 18Capello
Substitutes
- Senior
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 14Hunter
- 35Osawe
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Foster
- 2Ogle
- 3O'Malley
- 20Wilson
- 15Taft
- 6Boyce
- 19Butterfield
- 23Daniel
- 30Pugh
- 8Beestin
Substitutes
- 10Hallam
- 12Rowe
- 28Gallimore
- 37Poulter
- 39Sellars-Fleming
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match details to follow.