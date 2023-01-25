Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 3.
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest.
Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final.
Wout Weghorst added a second just before the break with his first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes wrapped up the scoring a minute from time to provide Erik ten Hag's men with a healthy advantage for the return at Old Trafford in seven days' time as United look to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017.
Rashford's goal took his tally to 10 in as many games since he returned from the World Cup, underlining his status as one of England's form players at present.
It was his fifth goal in this competition alone, putting him at the head of the leading scorer's list.
Weghorst has every reason to be pleased with himself too as he reacted quickest after Wayne Hennessey had saved Antony's low shot and turned home the rebound, while substitutes Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga were both involved as Fernandes drove a low shot past Wayne Hennessey.
Ten Hag punching the air in celebration underlined the significance of that third goal.
Steve Cooper's hosts were adventurous in their approach but they would appear to have little chance of emulating Brian Clough's side by reaching the final, which Forest have not done since 1992.
- How did you rate Forest's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Manchester United's display? Send us your views here
Ten in 10 for Rashford
Little wonder 'Giggs' was trending on social media immediately after Rashford's opener.
There was certainly something familiar about the way Rashford collected Casemiro's pass inside his own half, then ran at the Forest defence from his left-wing station.
Rashford opted not to take his shirt off and twirl it above his head in celebration as Ryan Giggs famously did after his 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay winner against Arsenal at Villa Park, but it was still a fabulous effort.
One moment in particular caught the eye. Racing into the box at top speed, with defenders in close attendance and the ball on his favoured right foot, Rashford ran over it, altering his balance to make it a left-footed strike, which he promptly drilled passed Hennessy at his near post.
It was indicative of his form at the moment. Only Erling Haaland has scored more than his 18 in all competitions so far this season, which puts him in a pretty strong negotiating position over a new contract, given his present deal expires in 18 months' time.
Little wonder Ten Hag took him off with half an hour left. Having stated his ambition to create the best side in the world, the Dutchman's chances of making progress with his current squad would be badly impeded if Rashford was not in it.
Forest fail to make an impact
Forest boss Cooper deserves credit for setting his team out to attack their visitors.
In a repeat of the 1992 final, the hosts recovered from a slow start and deserved to be level at the break.
They probably would have been had Surridge timed his run better or Morgan Gibbs-White played his pass a bit earlier. As it was, Surridge was marginally offside before beating David de Gea and VAR ruled it out.
De Gea saved well from Gustavo Scarpa before Brennan Johnson wasted the trickery that took him past Cristian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez on his way into the United box by slashing his shot high and wide of the goal.
Forest kept pushing after half-time but seemed to lack belief they could salvage the situation.
Gibbs-White wasted their best chance before he made an untimely exit 18 minutes from time with what appeared to be an injury judging by his obvious disappointment and walk straight down the tunnel.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number31Player nameGustavo ScarpaAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number13Player nameHennesseyAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number8Player nameColbackAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number14Player nameO'BrienAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number11Player nameLingardAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
4.31
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.35
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Hennessey
- 24Aurier
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 32LodiSubstituted forN Williamsat 73'minutes
- 23Freuler
- 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forColbackat 58'minutes
- 31Furtado ScarpaSubstituted forLingardat 64'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 16SurridgeSubstituted forDennisat 64'minutes
- 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forO'Brienat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3S Cook
- 5Mangala
- 7N Williams
- 8Colback
- 11Lingard
- 12Smith
- 14O'Brien
- 25Dennis
- 30Boly
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Li Martínez
- 12Malacia
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 71'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 71'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forGarnachoat 57'minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forElangaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Fred
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 33Williams
- 36Elanga
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- 73Mainoo
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 29,325
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 3.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United).
Post update
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Hand ball by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Ten Hag has been pivotal in Rashford's recent good form.
He's been instilling lots of self-belief. Working him extra hard, especially at his finishing, and making him super fit.
There's always room for improvement, but it does look like the real package that is Marcus Rashford is finnally being delivered.
Good man management by Ten Hag. Bodes well.
United should have been more clinical. Should have been more. But clean sheet! Advantage united!