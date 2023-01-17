Last updated on .From the section European Football

Stanislav Lobotka holds his head in his hands after missing Napoli's fourth spot-kick

Serie A leaders Napoli are out of the Coppa Italia after a last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Cremonese.

The visitors, bottom of Italy's top flight, took the lead through Charles Pickel.

First-half goals from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone turned the game on its head, but Felix Afena-Gyan levelled late on.

Cremonese's Leonardo Sernicola was sent off in extra time, but the visitors prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.

Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli's fourth spot-kick, while Cremonese scored all five of theirs to stun the 2019-20 winners.

Luciano Spalletti's side are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, having thumped third-placed Juventus 5-1 on Friday.

Cremonese are without a win in Serie A this season, leaving them stranded at the foot of the table and nine points adrift of safety.

