Italian Coppa Italia
NapoliNapoli2CremoneseCremonese2
Cremonese win 5-4 on penalties

Napoli 2-2 Cremonese (4-5 pens): Serie A leaders stunned by strugglers in last 16

Stanislav Lobotka, Napoli, Cremonese
Stanislav Lobotka holds his head in his hands after missing Napoli's fourth spot-kick

Serie A leaders Napoli are out of the Coppa Italia after a last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Cremonese.

The visitors, bottom of Italy's top flight, took the lead through Charles Pickel.

First-half goals from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone turned the game on its head, but Felix Afena-Gyan levelled late on.

Cremonese's Leonardo Sernicola was sent off in extra time, but the visitors prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.

Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli's fourth spot-kick, while Cremonese scored all five of theirs to stun the 2019-20 winners.

Luciano Spalletti's side are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, having thumped third-placed Juventus 5-1 on Friday.

Cremonese are without a win in Serie A this season, leaving them stranded at the foot of the table and nine points adrift of safety.

Cremonese, celebrations, Coppa Italia
Cremonese are bottom of Serie A without a win in Italy's top flight this season

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meret
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 55ØstigårdSubstituted forKim Min-jaeat 82'minutes
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 90mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forOsimhenat 102'minutes
  • 70GaetanoSubstituted forLobotkaat 65'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forZielinskiat 85'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 65'minutes
  • 23ZerbinBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPolitanoat 65'minutes
  • 18Simeone

Substitutes

  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 9Osimhen
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Politano
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 68Lobotka
  • 99Zambo Anguissa

Cremonese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 2HendrySubstituted forZanimacchiaat 82'minutes
  • 15Bianchetti
  • 5VásquezBooked at 29mins
  • 17SernicolaBooked at 100mins
  • 6PickelSubstituted forAiwuat 109'minutes
  • 19CastagnettiSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 66'minutes
  • 28MeïtéBooked at 90mins
  • 33QuagliataBooked at 58minsSubstituted forValeriat 70'minutesBooked at 93mins
  • 77OkerekeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 65'minutes
  • 9CiofaniSubstituted forTsadjoutat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Valeri
  • 4Aiwu
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 13Saro
  • 20Afena-Gyan
  • 45Sarr
  • 62Milanese
  • 74Tsadjout
  • 98Zanimacchia
Referee:
Maria Ferrieri Caputi

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamCremonese
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away16

