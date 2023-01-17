Serie A leaders Napoli are out of the Coppa Italia after a last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Cremonese.
The visitors, bottom of Italy's top flight, took the lead through Charles Pickel.
First-half goals from Juan Jesus and Giovanni Simeone turned the game on its head, but Felix Afena-Gyan levelled late on.
Cremonese's Leonardo Sernicola was sent off in extra time, but the visitors prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.
Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli's fourth spot-kick, while Cremonese scored all five of theirs to stun the 2019-20 winners.
Luciano Spalletti's side are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, having thumped third-placed Juventus 5-1 on Friday.
Cremonese are without a win in Serie A this season, leaving them stranded at the foot of the table and nine points adrift of safety.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meret
- 19Bereszynski
- 55ØstigårdSubstituted forKim Min-jaeat 82'minutes
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 90mins
- 17Olivera
- 91NdombéléSubstituted forOsimhenat 102'minutes
- 70GaetanoSubstituted forLobotkaat 65'minutes
- 7ElmasSubstituted forZielinskiat 85'minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 65'minutes
- 23ZerbinBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPolitanoat 65'minutes
- 18Simeone
Substitutes
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário Rui
- 9Osimhen
- 12Marfella
- 13Rrahmani
- 20Zielinski
- 21Politano
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 68Lobotka
- 99Zambo Anguissa
Cremonese
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Carnesecchi
- 2HendrySubstituted forZanimacchiaat 82'minutes
- 15Bianchetti
- 5VásquezBooked at 29mins
- 17SernicolaBooked at 100mins
- 6PickelSubstituted forAiwuat 109'minutes
- 19CastagnettiSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 66'minutes
- 28MeïtéBooked at 90mins
- 33QuagliataBooked at 58minsSubstituted forValeriat 70'minutesBooked at 93mins
- 77OkerekeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 65'minutes
- 9CiofaniSubstituted forTsadjoutat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Valeri
- 4Aiwu
- 10Buonaiuto
- 13Saro
- 20Afena-Gyan
- 45Sarr
- 62Milanese
- 74Tsadjout
- 98Zanimacchia
- Referee:
- Maria Ferrieri Caputi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16