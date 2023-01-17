Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Sarabia at the Molineux stadium of new side Wolves for their FA Cup tie against Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain winger Pablo Sarabia from Paris St-Germain for £4.4m.

The 30-year-old has joined the Molineux club, who are 16th in the Premier League, on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Sarabia, Wolves' January signing, left Sevilla in 2019 to join PSG and scored 11 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions.

He made his senior international debut for Spain in 2019 and has since won 26 caps, scoring nine goals.

Sarabia was part of his country's squad at last year's World Cup and made one appearance when he came on as a late substitute against Morocco.

He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Sporting Lisbon from PSG.

Sarabia is well known to Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui through his time in the national age-group teams, and their paths crossed briefly at Sevilla.

However, Sarabia never played a competitive game under then-Sevilla boss Lopetegui before joining PSG.

The club completed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on Friday, while in December they signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Pablo Sarabia has made 18 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season