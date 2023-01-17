Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Zac Ashworth will offer extra versatility to Burton's left flank

Burton Albion have signed West Bromwich Albion defender Zac Ashworth on loan for the rest of the season.

A left-back who can also play further forward, Ashworth has been with the Baggies since the age of 10.

The 20-year-old made his debut in an FA Cup tie with Brighton last January and played two Championship games towards the end of last season.

"As soon as I knew Burton were interested, I was really keen to get it over the line," Ashworth said.

Ashworth has played three games in cup competitions for West Brom this season and is also a Wales Under-21 international.

"Zac is a player we've monitored for a while," Burton boss Dino Maamria told the club website. external-link

"He can cover the left-back and left-wing back positions and he's hungry for first-team football. He's played at Championship level and I'm sure he'll add quality to the left-hand side of the pitch for us."

