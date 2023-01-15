Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was led away from the area after an altercation with a fan

A man has been charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Sunday's match away to Tottenham.

Metropolitan Police confirmed he faces charges of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

Joseph Watts, 35, from Hackney, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on 17 February.

Ramsdale was instrumental as Arsenal won the north London derby 2-0.

Spurs, the hosts on Sunday, have assisted the Met's football investigations team in their enquiries.

The incident was condemned by the Professional Footballers' Association and the Football Association, while Tottenham said the fan would face "an immediate ban".