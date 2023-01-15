Close menu

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos formally joins process to buy club

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments405

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is one of Britain's richest men, according to Forbes

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's firm Ineos has officially entered the race to buy Manchester United.

United's owners the Glazer family said in November that they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives".

Ineos said the company had "formally put ourselves into the process".

Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful late £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea last year after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

Born the son of a joiner in Failsworth, in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a boyhood fan of United and one of the UK's richest men.

He said he would have tried to buy the Old Trafford side following the failure to acquire Chelsea but, after meeting with brothers Joel and Avram Glazer, stated that they did not want to sell.

However, since then the Glazers have changed their stance and he has now joined the bidding process.

Ineos group owns Nice in France and Swiss club Lausanne.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005.

They are fourth in the Premier League after an improvement in form under manager Erik ten Hag, who took over in the summer.

They beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday and are nine points off leaders Arsenal.

American investment firm Raine Group, who handled Chelsea's £4.25bn sale in May, is exclusively advising United. A consortium led by Todd Boehly paid £2.5bn for the Stamford Bridge club's shares, while saying it would provide £1.75bn to invest in the Premier League club.

There have been multiple protests against the Glazers' ownership in recent years, including one in May 2021 that caused United's home league match against Liverpool to be postponed.

Thousands of supporters marched to Old Trafford in protest before the same fixture this season, in August.

United were part of the failed European Super League project that rapidly collapsed in April 2021. Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer later apologised for the unrest it caused.

He later attended fans' forums in the wake of supporter unrest and pledged to make shares available to the club's followers.

Since then, a statement from United in November said the board will "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company".

Analysis

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone

In confirming his interest in buying Manchester United, lifelong fan Ratcliffe has guaranteed himself a fair bit of attention over the next month.

The Raine Group, who are handling the sale process, have pledged to narrow the bidders down in February, with the aim of completing any deal in March, although those are not hard and fast deadlines.

BBC Sport understands all options remain open, including the Glazer family remaining as owners but accepting some form of external investment.

United sources have played down a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week by chief executive Richard Arnold and co-chairman Avie Glazer.

However, their presence is bound to create opportunities to discuss the club, or, at the very least, the funding of the stadium redevelopment.

That is going to cost around £2bn, with revamping Old Trafford to the level required not likely to cost much less than building an entire new ground from scratch.

Evidently, that eye-watering cost, added to what the Glazers want for the club, means any buyer will need to make an investment way beyond the £4.25bn from Boehly's consortium for Chelsea last year.

And that means it will take either an individual or a group with very deep pockets.

It is hoped the 'exclusivity' of owning one of the world's great global sporting brands will generate a healthy market and it is being pushed as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Having inspected the accounts at Chelsea early, then left his actual bid until after the deadline for offers, Ratcliffe's tactics raised a few eyebrows last year.

This time, he has gone early. It will be fascinating to see how the next few weeks unfolds.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

404 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:53

    He could be the owner that Man Utd are looking for. He loves Man Utd and is buying them based on passion rather than as simply just a 'cash cow', although he will also like that too.
    Now, if he can listen and relate to the Utd fans better than the Glazers were ever able to then there will be a new more positive partnership between Utd and their fans going forward.

    • Reply posted by Russ T, today at 17:59

      Russ T replied:
      He loves them so much he tries to buy Chelsea

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:51

    I guess the real question for the fans is..
    Do we want to be the richest, most successful and most hated club in the world owned by a Gulf State with dubious morals ?

    Or a modestly rich, well run club owned by a British consortium that has good core principals and modest success?

    • Reply posted by misterfister, today at 17:53

      misterfister replied:
      Having a laugh?

  • Comment posted by U16650665, today at 17:43

    I heard his son asked for a Mickey Mouse outfit for his birthday so Ratcliffe put in a bid for Man United.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:49

      Origo replied:
      And I thought it was a cowboy outfit

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 17:59

    Give it a year and there'll be chants of

    Ineos Outeos!

    • Reply posted by Bertiedog99, today at 18:11

      Bertiedog99 replied:
      Great Latin

  • Comment posted by Turkey, today at 17:46

    Will he move United to France like he did with the Grenadier 4x4 ?, just asking

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:49

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Hopefully.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 17:49

    Any United fans expecting new owners to run the club markedly differently from the Glazers could be in for a nasty surprise. These individuals/companies are in the business of making money and they will use the Man U "brand" to make as much as possible. Sadly, football is incidental in such deals. Wish you good luck in any case.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:54

      JohnSmith replied:
      Billionaires' pi**ing contest continues.
      Public share offering on the FTSE and turn over ownership of the club to its fans.
      Fans know best how to run the club.

  • Comment posted by Tombo, today at 17:42

    Great news for United fans. We do not want to be owned by any organisation linked to horrendous regimes like at Newcastle and we want rid of the Glazers, so this would be the best fit in my opinion.

    • Reply posted by Jools Berko, today at 17:44

      Jools Berko replied:
      Totally agree with you Tombo.

  • Comment posted by misterfister, today at 17:52

    Can you call him britains richest man, when he doesn’t live here..?

    • Reply posted by jeffnian, today at 17:56

      jeffnian replied:
      City fan? 😜

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 17:44

    Thought he would have bid for Monaco seeing that is where he officially resides.

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 18:05

      Toadflax replied:
      While you would not if you had his bank balance? Perhaps you prefer sunny Spain. People can live wherever they like. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything.

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 17:49

    Why does a rumours of a premier league club buyout sound so sordid.
    It’s a pity they don’t help to build something from the lower leagues.
    Or maybe that doesn’t sit well with their egos
    Fair play to Wrexham,Salford and a few others.

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 18:09

      Arcangel replied:
      Swapping a corrupt American family for a Brexiteer.

      I'm not sure which is worse.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 17:50

    Should set the clapping seals off in to a period of false dawn frenzy

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 18:10

      Arcangel replied:
      Corrupt American family in the Glaziers or rabid Brexiteer in Radcliffe.

      No thanks.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 17:48

    He saved approximately £4 billion in taxes by moving to Monaco, so that should cover most of the purchase.
    United fans won't be able to complain about levelling up anymore, there's your levelling up money right there.

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 18:13

      Arcangel replied:
      Backed Brexit and then moved all his money to Monaco.

      All enabled by the lie that the gullible 52% were sold.

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 17:45

    We all want to see fracking under Old Trafford. Bring it on.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 17:53

      Its only a game replied:
      Don’t be fracking ridiculous

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 17:52

    Daniel has aged during this bid takeover process.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 17:59

      You replied:
      He’s been in the takeover process for 24 hours. You might say he’s aged an entire day…

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 17:48

    So Man U are just another billionaires plaything....?

    • Reply posted by More often then not the right are wrong, today at 18:25

      More often then not the right are wrong replied:
      Only now its a billionaire who openly supported Brexit, knowing full well the huge harm it would cause to the UK and her people

      Being a Brexiter, I imagine that he will be full of hot air and bluster, lie daily and will be loathe to sign any players from the dreaded EU

  • Comment posted by jandl70, today at 17:45

    Thought he loved chelsea….

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 17:52

      Its only a game replied:
      If that is the case then it just shows that perhaps he just wants any top club for his own expensive plaything .

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 18:04

    He was going to buy Liverpool but didn't have a tenner in his pocket.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 17:44

    Todd Boehly will outbid him at the last minute.

    • Reply posted by Boycie55, today at 18:12

      Boycie55 replied:
      It will be on a 10.5 year contract.

  • Comment posted by xtinct, today at 17:43

    Well it would be nice having a Brit owning a British brand as big as Man Utd

    • Reply posted by Graham Jones, today at 17:47

      Graham Jones replied:
      even if it was Fred West ?

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:55

    Will be a good owner for Utd, but does he have the deep pockets to compete with the Man Citys and Newcastles of the league?

    • Reply posted by SwSmith, today at 17:57

      SwSmith replied:
      Yes, because there's only one of each.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport