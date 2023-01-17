Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Sinclair has scored three goals so far this season in League One for Bristol Rovers

Winger Scott Sinclair has signed a new 18-month contract with Bristol Rovers.

The 33-year-old began his career with Rovers and initially re-joined them on a three-month deal in October.

Sinclair, whose previous clubs include Chelsea, Manchester City, Swansea, Celtic and Preston, has played 16 games since moving to the League One club.

"It's a club that means a huge amount to me, having started my footballing journey in the blue-and-white quarters," Sinclair told the club site external-link .

"I hope the fans can see how much I want to be here and I look forward to making more memories at this great football club."