Scott Sinclair: Bristol Rovers winger signs new 18-month deal with League One club
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Winger Scott Sinclair has signed a new 18-month contract with Bristol Rovers.
The 33-year-old began his career with Rovers and initially re-joined them on a three-month deal in October.
Sinclair, whose previous clubs include Chelsea, Manchester City, Swansea, Celtic and Preston, has played 16 games since moving to the League One club.
"It's a club that means a huge amount to me, having started my footballing journey in the blue-and-white quarters," Sinclair told the club site.
"I hope the fans can see how much I want to be here and I look forward to making more memories at this great football club."