Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v St Mirren (Wednesday 19:45 GMT)

Celtic have Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy, Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston available again after injuries and Alistair Johnston is fit to start after being confined to the bench on Saturday. Ange Postecoglou is only missing Greg Taylor because of a hamstring problem and plans to freshen up his side.

St Mirren have Ethan Erhahon and Charles Dunne back from suspension, but Marcus Fraser is still banned. Forward Jonah Ayunga (hamstring) and full-back Richard Tait (groin) are working their way back to fitness.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "For us it's about making sure about the conviction of our football. The way that we start games is important, particularly at home, making sure we're working really hard both with and without the ball.

"When we do that, it's been proven we're difficult to stop. Every game has its opportunity to be tricky. The weekend game was tricky, the game before was tricky; it's how you overcome the challenges."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It is another one-off game. We have to approach it differently than the home game and make sure we are hard to break down and hard to beat.

"We proved we can compete with Celtic, we proved we can compete with the best teams in the country. We go with respect, of course, for a very good side and a top manager - but we go with belief."

Did you know? Celtic have only lost one of their past 30 home games against St Mirren in all competitions, a 2-1 defeat in January 2021.

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Hearts have Stephen Kingsley back following a head knock, but Andy Halliday will miss out because of concussion protocols. Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are expected to remain sidelined, along with long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg).

Aberdeen have Anthony Stewart suspended following his Hampden red card. Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Leighton Clarkson are among several fitness doubts for the Dons after going off with muscle injuries against Rangers on Sunday, while the game is likely to come too soon for Callum Roberts after his return to training following a hamstring problem.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It's huge, as every game is. It's a culmination of games and points that you get, to get to that stage [where a win would take Hearts nine points clear of Aberdeen], but playing against Aberdeen who, from the outside, are probably our biggest rivals for that third position, and then going into the derby, it's huge for us.

"It's really important that we have a good week."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Mentally, the guys are very, very good. We felt that we gave a good account of ourselves on Sunday against very good opposition. On another day we could have progressed.

"We've got one or two concerns over a few players. We've tried to give them the best chance over the last couple of days.

"We haven't nailed down the starting 11 yet because we're trying to give one or two of the individuals a little bit more time before we make that final decision."

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in their past seven home league games against Aberdeen, who have only lost one of their past seven league matches against Hearts, a 2-0 defeat in March 2022.

Livingston v Dundee United

Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas is available for Livingston after completing his protracted move from Finnish side FC Haka. Striker Joel Nouble continues his rehab from a knee injury, while Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has Tony Watt available after he missed Saturday's draw with Hibernian with a niggle but Dylan Levitt remains a fitness doubt.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "'Foxy' seems to have turned the corner with them. They are difficult to beat, they are picking points up on the road and at home.

"They don't ship as many goals as they have done and they have an offensive threat up front so it is going to be a very difficult game."

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "[The 2-1 League Cup win over Livingston] is a point of reference for the players. We had to work extremely hard that night to withstand some real pressure from Livingston in the second half.

"It seems like a long, long time ago but I think we've improved as a team and individuals since then."

Did you know? Livingston have won each of their past three league meetings with Dundee United, who have lost four of their past five top-flight league visits to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Kilmarnock v Rangers (20:00)

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly could be a doubt after going off against Celtic on Saturday. Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett remain out with hamstring problems.

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad with a shoulder injury, but James Sands returns after a knock, while John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but will not be available until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence's rehab from a heel problem has slowed, while Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I actually think on the back of Saturday's disappointment it's a great game for us because the game demands that focus, demands real concentration. The fact it will be busy, live on Sky, all the ingredients are there.

"If we can take the positives of the last couple of weeks, a lot of the good despite not getting the desired outcome, I feel we can be a really tough opponent for Rangers."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I'd prefer not to have them [artificial pitches], but I do understand the reasons why. The weather and the finances involved in Scotland are important.

"Kilmarnock have lost one in nine at home and that was against a team that also plays on an artificial pitch so it does advantage the home team. But no excuses: we need to go there and play."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost each of their past four league meetings with Rangers, who have lost four of their past six league visits to Rugby Park.

