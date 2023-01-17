Jersey Bulls are the first side from the island to play in the English league system after being established in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side are ready for the challenge of their fifth-round FA Vase tie.

The islanders will travel to either current Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town or Leighton Town in the last 16.

Jersey Bulls progressed after a 6-0 win over Romford at Springfield on Saturday as they aim to reach Wembley in just their third season in the competition.

"It probably is one of the tougher draws we could have had," Freeman said to BBC Radio Jersey.

"Ideally we would have wanted a game at home, so to possibly draw the current holders no doubt it'll be a good challenge, but one we'll look forward to."

Jersey have never before reached the fifth round of the Vase - which is open to sides in the ninth and 10th tiers of English football - although they did reach the FA Cup third qualifying round last season.

And Freeman says his side, who are fifth in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, could benefit from an away tie.

"That's the beauty of this competition, all the teams that are playing are at our level," he added.

"We believe we're a strong team at this level and our real aim for the season is to try and get out of this level and on to the next one. This is a little bonus for us, a run in the competition.

"We think we're strong in this, we think we'll go there and be very competitive, and sometimes going away from home to a team that are quite fancied means there's a bit more space for us to play, so it may well suit us a bit."