Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous made his senior international debut for Scotland in November

Blackburn Rovers have made contact with Hibernian regarding Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, but are yet to make an offer for the player.

Italian side Udinese have already had an offer in the region of £250,000 turned down for the 23-year-old.

There has also been interest - but no bid - from French club Toulouse.

Hibs remain hopeful Porteous, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will still be at the club for Sunday's match with Hearts.

The Edinburgh rivals meet in a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Easter Road.

Porteous rejected the offer of a new contract earlier this season and made his senior international debut in November's 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

Blackburn are currently placed fifth in England's Championship.