National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United0AldershotAldershot Town1

Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 30Mersin
  • 4EllulBooked at 2minsSubstituted forJobeat 46'minutes
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 22Bone
  • 5Fowler
  • 3Galvin
  • 15Booty
  • 21Deacon
  • 8Corne
  • 10Barham
  • 17Pattison

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 32Lawson
  • 31Barden
  • 24Jobe
  • 34Cawley

Aldershot

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 16Jordan
  • 3Harfield
  • 22Mnoga
  • 5Cordner
  • 20Klass
  • 15Anderson
  • 19PendleburyBooked at 48mins
  • 23Glover
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 9Effiong

Substitutes

  • 27Willard
  • 18Abimbola
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 2Davies

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Olly Pendlebury (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Mamadou Jobe replaces Joe Ellul.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  6. Booking

    Joe Ellul (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27196267234463
2Notts County27188169254462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield24155449272250
5Barnet2412574441341
6Dag & Red2512584038241
7Southend25108733211238
8Bromley2710893935438
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham2791084047-737
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153747-1033
15York2788113231132
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123140-927
21Gateshead26411113141-1023
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183363-3021
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
