Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Olly Pendlebury (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 30Mersin
- 4EllulBooked at 2minsSubstituted forJobeat 46'minutes
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 22Bone
- 5Fowler
- 3Galvin
- 15Booty
- 21Deacon
- 8Corne
- 10Barham
- 17Pattison
Substitutes
- 7Alabi
- 32Lawson
- 31Barden
- 24Jobe
- 34Cawley
Aldershot
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 16Jordan
- 3Harfield
- 22Mnoga
- 5Cordner
- 20Klass
- 15Anderson
- 19PendleburyBooked at 48mins
- 23Glover
- 7Amaluzor
- 9Effiong
Substitutes
- 27Willard
- 18Abimbola
- 17Hutchinson
- 11Panayiotou
- 2Davies
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Mamadou Jobe replaces Joe Ellul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Joe Ellul (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.