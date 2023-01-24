Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic0YorkYork City0

Oldham Athletic v York City

National League

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Hogan
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 16Shelton
  • 14Sheron
  • 18Tollitt
  • 26Kitching
  • 36Chapman
  • 44Yarney
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 28Peck
  • 33Couto

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 3Crookes
  • 4Kouogun
  • 8Dyson
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 5Kerr
  • 7Hurst
  • 9Forde
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 16Hancox
  • 19Pybus

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 22Thomas
  • 25Campbell
  • 28Duckworth
  • 30Tanner
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27196267234463
2Notts County27188169254462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield24155449272250
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710983934539
7Dag & Red2511683938139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham2791084047-737
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13York2789103230233
14Solihull Moors2596103736133
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Aldershot2894153647-1131
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2567123040-1025
21Gateshead26411113141-1023
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2957173362-2922
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

