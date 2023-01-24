Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley0Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge0

Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 4Bingham
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 20Arthurs
  • 32Krauhaus

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 21Longe-King
  • 8Sagaf
  • 19Ling
  • 16Phipps
  • 4Rance
  • 12Robinson
  • 7Walker
  • 24Morias
  • 11Weston

Substitutes

  • 9McCallum
  • 14Saunders
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird
  • 42Taylor
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27196267234463
2Notts County27188169254462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield24155449272250
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710983934539
7Dag & Red2511683938139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham2791084047-737
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13York2789103230233
14Solihull Moors2596103736133
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Aldershot2894153647-1131
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2567123040-1025
21Gateshead26411113141-1023
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2957173362-2922
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

