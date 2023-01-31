Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v Notts County

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 9Dallas
  • 5Howe
  • 4Davis
  • 8Maycock
  • 11Barnett
  • 17Donawa
  • 18Whelan
  • 27Beck

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Roberts
  • 19Cybulski
  • 20Whelan

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 16Bajrami
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 19Scott
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 10Jones
  • 17Vincent
  • 24Bostock
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County28198170254565
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet2513574741644
6Bromley28101084136540
7Dag & Red2611694041-139
8Southend26108834241038
9Eastleigh27115113534138
10Wealdstone2610793338-537
11Boreham Wood259973025536
12Solihull Moors26106104036436
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot29104154048-834
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2661282326-330
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Gateshead27510123345-1225
22Torquay2767143049-1925
23Scunthorpe2958163456-2223
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
