Maidenhead United v Southend United

Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Gyollai
- 2AsareSubstituted forClerimaat 46'minutes
- 4De Havilland
- 10Ferdinand
- 24Massey
- 5KpekawaBooked at 77mins
- 15BeckwithSubstituted forNathaniel-Georgeat 61'minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forLeathersat 76'minutes
- 27AdamsBooked at 51mins
- 9McCoulsky
- 14Acquah
Substitutes
- 6Clerima
- 7Barratt
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 11Sparkes
- 18Leathers
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Nna Noukeu
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3Ralph
- 8HusinSubstituted forFonguckat 90'minutes
- 6Kensdale
- 5Hobson
- 7BridgeSubstituted forTaylorat 90'minutes
- 17Miley
- 22Lopata
- 39Cardwell
- 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Powell
- 16Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 24Demetriou
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 1,499
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Wesley Fonguck replaces Noor Husin.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Harry Taylor replaces Jack Bridge.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2. Harry Cardwell (Southend United).
Booking
Cole Kpekawa (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adam Leathers replaces Reece Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Callum Powell replaces Jake Hyde.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ashley Nathaniel-George replaces Sam Beckwith.
Booking
Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Remy Clerima replaces Zico Asare.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1. Gus Scott-Morriss (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 0. Shawn McCoulsky (Maidenhead United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
