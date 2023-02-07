Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United1SouthendSouthend United2

Maidenhead United v Southend United



Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Gyollai
  • 2AsareSubstituted forClerimaat 46'minutes
  • 4De Havilland
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 24Massey
  • 5KpekawaBooked at 77mins
  • 15BeckwithSubstituted forNathaniel-Georgeat 61'minutes
  • 17SmithSubstituted forLeathersat 76'minutes
  • 27AdamsBooked at 51mins
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 14Acquah

Substitutes

  • 6Clerima
  • 7Barratt
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 11Sparkes
  • 18Leathers

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 8HusinSubstituted forFonguckat 90'minutes
  • 6Kensdale
  • 5Hobson
  • 7BridgeSubstituted forTaylorat 90'minutes
  • 17Miley
  • 22Lopata
  • 39Cardwell
  • 39HydeSubstituted forPowellat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Powell
  • 16Taylor
  • 18Fonguck
  • 24Demetriou
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
1,499

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Wesley Fonguck replaces Noor Husin.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Harry Taylor replaces Jack Bridge.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 2. Harry Cardwell (Southend United).

  6. Booking

    Cole Kpekawa (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adam Leathers replaces Reece Smith.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Callum Powell replaces Jake Hyde.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ashley Nathaniel-George replaces Sam Beckwith.

  10. Booking

    Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Remy Clerima replaces Zico Asare.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 1. Gus Scott-Morriss (Southend United).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Southend United 0. Shawn McCoulsky (Maidenhead United).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

