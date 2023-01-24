Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Wrexham

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 10Olley
  • 3Pye
  • 8Bailey
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 5Richardson
  • 11Campbell
  • 77De Castro
  • 9Elliott

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Martin
  • 27Knight
  • 32Magnay

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 8Young
  • 3McFadzean
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 14Forde
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 30Jones
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham26195267234462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield23154449272249
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Bromley2610883934538
8Dag & Red2411583938138
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham269984047-736
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Aldershot2793153647-1130
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2856173362-2921
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
